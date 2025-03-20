Trending News Today Live Updates: Yuzvendra Chahal- Dhanashree Verma divorce sparks meme fest; netizens say: ‘Things started falling in place…'

Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: Yuzvendra Chahal- Dhanashree Verma divorce sparks meme fest; netizens say: ‘Things started falling in place…'
- Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce: The estranged couple's divorce has now sparked a meme fest on social media, with many netizens trolling Verma for the alimony she will receive
Trends News Today Live: Friday OTT releases: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer to Ariana Grande starrer Wicked - here's when and where to watch
- Friday OTT releases: Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar are all set to release fresh content for the upcoming weekend. Here's the list
Trends News Today Live: Indian Premier League gaming hit by phoney clones
- The IPL 2024 record-breaking 510 million viewers for the first 51 matches, could be easily bested this season. What is of concern, however, is the increasing number of shadowy gamers operating from unknown countries and offshore locations. They pose a real threat to finances and to the sport itself.
Trends News Today Live: ‘Bad roads, worst traffic, bad water, less…’ employee regrets move from Noida to Bengaluru for work
- A Redittor who moved from Noida to Bengaluru to a job that paid more says he regrets the decision, because of “…bad roads, worst traffic, bad water, less private spaces…" and more. Do netizens agree?
Trends News Today Live: ‘Submitted doctor's letter, waiver denied…’: Lisa Ray lambasts Air India for lacking ‘empathy’ to her ‘ailing’ father
- Lisa Ray questioned Air India for not showing ‘empathy’ in managing the situation considering her father's age and health condition. The incident received mixed reactions, with some supporting her, while others saying that medical waivers might not apply to non-flexible tickets.