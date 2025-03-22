Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: Woman who shed 120+ lbs reveals how she turned her life around within a year; internet calls it ‘best transformation’
- An Atlanta-based woman shared her body transformation journey on social media, earning praises from many. From shedding kilos to revamping her wardrobe, she shared tips for those who need help.
Trends News Today Live: Puzzle Game: Can you solve these Who Am I riddles? You must be super-intelligent to solve these puzzles
- This puzzle game challenges your thinking. Do you have the intelligence to solve the riddles?
Trends News Today Live: Bengaluru: Woman discovers Bangalore metro after 14 years; check social media reactions
- A Bengaluru woman's enthusiastic post about discovering the city’s metro system sparked varied online reactions. Many celebrated its efficiency and convenience while others expressed scepticism and sarcasm.
Trends News Today Live: TikTok removes AI based 'Chubby filter' after users flag it as ‘damaging’ and ‘toxic’
- TikTok removed its latest ‘Chubby filter’ after it faced intense backlash from users. Here's what happened
Trends News Today Live: Woman pens heartfelt note on her dead mother's birthday; netizens react: ‘Stand proud, you are strong’
- A woman reflected on her mother's birthday, sharing her struggles after losing both parents by age 8. Despite challenges with her stepmother and unhealthy relationships, she found love and strength, though she still longs for the family she lost too soon.
Trends News Today Live: Sudha Murty reveals how her relationship changed with Rishi Sunak as UK PM, quotes Shakespeare
- Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty expressed that her relationship with son-in-law Rishi Sunak remains unchanged despite his role as UK Prime Minister. She noted that while personal bonds stay the same.