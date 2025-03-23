Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Mar 21 2025 15:59:11
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 702.85 1.84%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 -1.10%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 405.80 0.52%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 283.90 1.41%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 264.35 -1.34%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Trending News Today Live Updates on March 23, 2025 : ‘25 LPA feels like nothing’: Netizens react as man regrets leaving Pune for 40% higher-paying job in Bengaluru
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Trending News Today Live Updates on March 23, 2025 : ‘25 LPA feels like nothing’: Netizens react as man regrets leaving Pune for 40% higher-paying job in Bengaluru

2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2025, 12:58 PM IST
Livemint

Trending News Today Live Updates on March 23, 2025: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.

Trending News Today Live Updates: ‘25 LPA feels like nothing’: Netizens react as man regrets leaving Pune for 40% higher-paying job in BengaluruPremium
Trending News Today Live Updates: ‘25 LPA feels like nothing’: Netizens react as man regrets leaving Pune for 40% higher-paying job in Bengaluru
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue