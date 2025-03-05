Trending News Today Live Updates: Nothing 3a phone advertisement starts social media discussion, ‘Costs zero bucks to be honest’

Trending News Today Live Updates on March 5, 2025 : Nothing 3a phone advertisement starts social media discussion, ‘Costs zero bucks to be honest’

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 03:32 PM IST

Trending News Today Live Updates on March 5, 2025: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.