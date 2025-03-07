Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could lose their Duchess & Duke titles over future criticism of royal family: Report
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle risk losing their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles if they continue criticizing the Royal Family, reports suggest. While removing their titles would require an Act of Parliament, the monarchy is reportedly considering the move.