Trending News Today Live Updates: Viral video: Meghan Markle shares precious family moment baking cookies with Archie, Lilibet | Watch

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: Viral video: Meghan Markle shares precious family moment baking cookies with Archie, Lilibet | Watch
- Meghan Markle shared a video of her children, Archie and Lilibet, baking cookies. She thanked friends for their help and revealed a sweet moment with Archie.
Trends News Today Live: Meghan Markle celebrates her Netflix show with a happy dance; announces Season 2 | Watch
- Meghan Markle celebrated the renewal of her Netflix show, ‘With Love, Meghan’, for a second season with a happy dance.
Trends News Today Live: Vijay dons skullcap, hosts Iftar during Ramzan; viral video leaves netizens divided: ‘Politics can make a person do any’
- Wearing a skullcap and clad in a white shirt and dhoti, actor-turned-politician Vijay thanked Muslims for accepting his invitation and for taking part in the event.
Trends News Today Live: International Women's Day 2025: Google Doodle honours ‘visionary women’ in STEM fields; details
- Google Doodle celebrated International Women’s Day, highlighting women's contributions in STEM fields and the ongoing push for gender equality, as women currently make up 29% of the global STEM workforce, a number that is growing each year.