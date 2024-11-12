Trending News Today Live Updates: Mukesh Khanna shares teaser of ‘Shaktimaan’; netizens say, ‘today's Gen Z needs teaching’

Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: Mukesh Khanna shares teaser of ‘Shaktimaan’; netizens say, ‘today's Gen Z needs teaching’
- Actor Mukesh Khanna revealed Shaktimaan's return through an Instagram teaser, showcasing the superhero's message of freedom. He expressed his enthusiasm for re-engaging with the character that inspired many, while fans shared nostalgic memories alongside humorous critiques of the revival.