Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 14 2024 15:57:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.00 -0.90%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 774.25 -1.55%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,267.70 1.23%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 804.05 -0.53%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 372.50 -2.19%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Trending News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024 : Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol starrer movie makes a bumper start, mints 22 cr
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Trending News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024 : Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol starrer movie makes a bumper start, mints ₹22 cr

2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2024, 06:33 AM IST
Livemint

Trending News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.

Trending News Today Live Updates: Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol starrer movie makes a bumper start, mints ₹22 cr (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)Premium
Trending News Today Live Updates: Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol starrer movie makes a bumper start, mints 22 cr (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue