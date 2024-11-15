Trending News Today Live Updates: Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol starrer movie makes a bumper start, mints 22 cr

Trending News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024 : Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol starrer movie makes a bumper start, mints ₹ 22 cr

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 06:33 AM IST

Trending News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.