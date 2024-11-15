Trending News Today Live Updates: Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol starrer movie makes a bumper start, mints 22 cr

Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: Kanguva was initially announced in 2019 but the plan was put on hold due to Covid. With an reported budget of around ₹300–350 crore, it is one of the most expensive Indian films
- Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, a major Sikh festival, celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak ji. It involves langar, community services, and Kirtan. Celebrations have started with messages and wishes to share among family and friends.