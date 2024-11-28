Trending News Today Live Updates: Allu Arjun, Vijay, SRK, Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar: Check out 10 highest-paid actors in India

Trending News Today Live Updates on November 28, 2024 : Allu Arjun, Vijay, SRK, Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar: Check out 10 highest-paid actors in India

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 06:20 AM IST

Trending News Today Live Updates on November 28, 2024: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.