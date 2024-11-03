Trending News Today Live Updates: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 BO collection Day 2: Who’s ahead, Ajay Devgn or Kartik Aaryan?

Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
- On Diwali, both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 saw impressive box office results. Singham Again, with Rohit Shetty's direction, earned ₹41.5 crore on Day 2, outperforming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which garnered ₹36.50 crore.
- Top news today, November 3: MEA S jaishankar to visit Australia and Singapore, Realme GT7 Pro phone launch expected, we bring you a preview as PM Modi is set to begin campaign for Jharkhand elections and more.
- On its second day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made ₹36.50 crore, resulting in a total collection of ₹72 crore. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.
- Bhai Dooj, celebrated on November 3 this year, is an auspicious festival marking the bond between siblings. It occurs shortly after Diwali and involves sharing wishes and messages to strengthen relationships and bring joy and prosperity.