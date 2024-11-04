Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: Singham Again Box Office Collection: Rohit Shetty’s film starring Ajay Devgan mints ₹120 crore in 3 days
- Rohit Shetty's Singham Again grossed ₹120 crore in its first weekend, setting records for Ajay Devgn and the director. The film experienced a slight decline on Day 3, earning ₹35 crore amid competition with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
Trends News Today Live: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan’s comedy horror crosses ₹100 crore-mark on Day 3
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring Kartik Aaryan and other stars, has crossed ₹100 crore at the box office, earning ₹33.5 crore on its third day.