Trending News Today Live Updates: 2024 US elections: Netizens react as Jill Biden wears MAGA red on voting day, ‘No need to guess which box got her vote’

LIVE UPDATES

Trending News Today Live Updates on November 7, 2024 : 2024 US elections: Netizens react as Jill Biden wears MAGA red on voting day, ‘No need to guess which box got her vote’

2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2024, 06:40 AM IST

Trending News Today Live Updates on November 7, 2024: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.