Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 30 2024 15:29:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.30 1.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 443.00 1.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 788.35 -1.78%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,732.35 -1.17%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,273.00 -2.56%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Trending News Today Live Updates on October 1, 2024 : Devara Part-1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Junior NTR's movie see a big fall on first Monday, earns 12.5 crore
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Trending News Today Live Updates on October 1, 2024 : Devara Part-1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Junior NTR's movie see a big fall on first Monday, earns ₹12.5 crore

1 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2024, 06:25 AM IST
Livemint

Trending News Today Live Updates on October 1, 2024: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.

Trending News Today Live Updates: Devara Part-1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Junior NTR's movie see a big fall on first Monday, earns ₹12.5 crore (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhnhVMHhB-8)Premium
Trending News Today Live Updates: Devara Part-1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Junior NTR's movie see a big fall on first Monday, earns 12.5 crore (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhnhVMHhB-8)
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue