Trending News Today Live Updates: Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajkummar Rao - Triptii Dimri movie crosses 30 crore mark on Saturday

Trending News Today Live Updates on October 20, 2024 : Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajkummar Rao - Triptii Dimri movie crosses ₹ 30 crore mark on Saturday

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 07:46 AM IST

Trending News Today Live Updates on October 20, 2024: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.