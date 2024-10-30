Trending News Today Live Updates: Diwali 2024: Correct direction to place Ganesh-Laxmi idol for puja

Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Trends News Today Live: Diwali 2024: Correct direction to place Ganesh-Laxmi idol for puja
- Diwali 2024: Celebrated on October 31 this year, Diwali signifies the victory of light over darkness. For optimal puja, idols of Ganesha and Lakshmi should face east or north, with Ganesha on the left and Lakshmi on the right, on a clean, elevated platform.
Trends News Today Live: Diwali 2024: Lakshmi Puja timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Noida, Gurgaon, Pune, Hyderabad, and other cities
- Diwali 2024 celebrations began with Dhanteras on October 29. Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will fall on October 31. Here are the city-wise muhurat timings for Lakshmi Puja.