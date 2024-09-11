Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Trends News Today Live: GOAT Box Office Collection Day 6: Thalapathy Vijay matches Rajinikanth’s record as his movie collects over ₹300 crore
- GOAT Box Office Collection Day 6: GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay, collected ₹10.50 crore on Day 6, totalling ₹162.25 crore in India. Released on September 5, it earned over ₹300 crore worldwide, making it Vijay's second film to achieve this milestone.
Trends News Today Live: ‘Eating cats’, ‘execution after birth’ trends on social media after Donald Trump Kamala Harris US Presidential debate
- A meme war erupted on social media after Donald Trump and Kamala Harris US Presidential debate ended. Netizens reacted to Donald Trump's bizarre comments related to ‘eating cats’ and ‘execution after birth’. Meanwhile, several users called the debate biased towards Harris.