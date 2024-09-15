Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
15 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Trends News Today Live: Princess Diana's brother busted Harry's bubble that everyone in family would ‘see similarity between his mom and Meghan’
- Prince Harry turns 40 today amid family tensions after marrying Meghan Markle. Despite warnings from his uncle, he rushed into marriage, leading to isolation from the Royals. Now living in America with Meghan and their children, they face challenges in both family connections and their startup.
15 Sep 2024, 07:39 AM IST
Trends News Today Live: Bengaluru woman criticises Swiggy as delivery agent did not know Kannada. Netizens say ‘his job is to deliver food…’
- A woman's social media post criticising Swiggy for a delivery person not speaking Kannada sparked controversy. Her frustrations about language expectations in Bengaluru received significant attention, with users defending the delivery agent's role and highlighting India's linguistic diversity.
15 Sep 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Trends News Today Live: GOAT box office collection Day 10: Thalapathy Vijay’s movie earns ₹13 crore on Saturday
- GOAT box office collection Day 10: GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay, recorded a 92.59% increase in box office collection on Day 10 from the previous day, earning around ₹13 crore on September 14, at the start of the weekend.
15 Sep 2024, 06:39 AM IST
Trends News Today Live: Happy Onam 2024: 10 WhatsApp messages, wishes, images to send your loved ones on last day of festival
- Happy Onam 2024: Aplify the spirit of Thiruvonam celebration during the ongoing Onam festival by sharing these ten WhatsApp messages, wishes, and texts to your loved ones.