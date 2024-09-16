Trending News Today Live Updates on September 16, 2024 : Stree 2 Box Office Collection: Horror-comedy beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan-Pathaan, Prabhas' Kalki and Ranbir’s Animal | Today News

Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Trends News Today Live: Stree 2 Box Office Collection: Horror-comedy beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan-Pathaan, Prabhas' Kalki and Ranbir’s Animal
- Stree 2 has surpassed many Bollywood films in box office collections. Even on Day 32, it earned ₹6.75 crore. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, with total collections of ₹790.25 crore worldwide.
Trends News Today Live: Viral baby hippo, Moo Deng, from Thailand is facing harassment from visitors
- Moo Deng, a two-month-old pygmy hippo from Thailand, faces harassment from zoo visitors throwing objects to grab her attention. The zoo has increased security and warned against such actions, emphasizing the need to protect the endangered animal.
Trends News Today Live: Royal Family fans not impressed as Prince William, Kate Middleton wish Harry on his birthday, ‘wrong on every level’
- Prince William and Kate Middleton publicly wished Prince Harry a happy 40th birthday for the first time since 2021, following his and Meghan Markle's controversial interview. This comes after a period of silence from the Royal Family regarding birthdays, raising mixed reactions among fans.