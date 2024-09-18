LIVE UPDATES

Trending News Today Live Updates on September 18, 2024 : Stree 2 becomes highest-grossing ‘Hindi’ movie ever, beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in India nett box office collection

6 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2024, 12:03 PM IST

Trending News Today Live Updates on September 18, 2024: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.