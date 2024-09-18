Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Trends News Today Live: Stree 2 becomes highest-grossing ‘Hindi’ movie ever, beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in India nett box office collection
- Stree 2 has become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India, beating Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's domestic collection with ₹586 crore.
Trends News Today Live: 17-year-old America's Got Talent performer dies by suicide week after getting a standing ovation on the US TV show
- Emily Gold, a former America's Got Talent contestant and High School dancer, was found dead in California after being struck by a vehicle. The 17-year-old's death was ruled a suicide, according to authorities. She gained fame last month with her dance team on the show.
Trends News Today Live: Mumbai: Niranjan Hiranandani leads charge at Versova beach cleanup drive; Amruta Fadnavis, Ayushmann Khurana participate
- Hiranandani Group Managing Director Niranjan Hiranandani emphasized the importance of local involvement in maintaining the city's cleanliness.
Trends News Today Live: Looking to hire? You may find a potential employee when you order from Pizza Hut; here's how
- Pizza Hut has come up with an innovative way to tackle the hiring crunch. The American food chain company has launched a campaign to send resumes of job seekers printed on pizza boxes.
Trends News Today Live: Done with cancer treatment: Kate Middleton returns to Royal Family duties after finishing chemotherapy
- Following cancer treatment, Kate Middleton has begun her Royal duties again. She hopes to attend Remembrance Sunday and host a carol concert in December, depending on her health. Her recent meeting at Windsor Castle signifies her first official engagement since chemotherapy.
Trends News Today Live: Viral video: Speeding car rams into family; road accident in Ahmedabad caught on CCTV | Watch
- The CCTV footage of a hit-and-run case from Gujarat has gone viral on social media. The video showed how a family walking beside road was rammed by an overspeeding car from behind.