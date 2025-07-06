Laura Loomer predicts THESE people could join Elon Musk's America Party after feud with Donald Trump

Conservative activist Laura Loomer believes she knows who might be joining Elon Musk’s newly launched America Party – and she didn’t hold back. Loomer named three people she thinks will align with Musk’s political ambitions: media personality Tucker Carlson, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Rep. Thomas Massie.

“I predict Tucker Carlson, MTG and Thomas Massie will join the new ‘America Party’ to spite President Trump,” Loomer said in a message on X.

Elon Musk launches America Party after clash with Donald Trump The speculation comes just one day after Musk formally announced the creation of his America Party, positioning it as a direct challenge to the traditional two-party structure in US politics. His launch followed President Donald Trump’s signing off the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” a sweeping tax and spending package Musk publicly opposed.

In a bold message posted on X, Musk said, “By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

The billionaire had long hinted at forming a political movement of his own, especially after growing disagreements with Trump on major economic issues.

Laura Loomer takes aim at Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene Loomer, a staunch Trump supporter, has never shied away from calling out Republicans she sees as disloyal. She previously accused Tucker Carlson of pretending to support Trump for political gain. Greene, meanwhile, publicly supported Musk during his spat with the former president. Her support of Musk’s stance against the bill raised eyebrows among Trump loyalists.

Massie, a libertarian-leaning Republican from Kentucky and a known Musk ally, has frequently clashed with Trump. Trump once labeled him a “pathetic loser” after the Congressman opposed Covid relief efforts early in the pandemic. This time, Massie said he had the votes to stop Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill, citing a bloc of House Republicans opposing it. Despite that, Trump signed the legislation on July 4 at the Independence Day celebration.

Musk’s poll on X, posted July 4, asked users whether they wanted a political alternative to the Democratic and Republican parties. Over 60 per cent voted “yes.”

He framed the question as a call for “independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system.”

