Meet Lauren Sánchez’s kids Nikko, Evan and Ella — All you need to know about them

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are officially married. The couple said “I do” in Italy on June 27. Along with celebrating their big day, they have also brought together a beautiful blended family: Sánchez’s three kids and Bezos’ four children, whom he shares with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.

Let us get to know Lauren’s side of the crew a bit better:

Nikko Gonzalez Sánchez became a mother for the first time back in 2001 when she had her first child, Nikko, with her ex-boyfriend and former NFL star Tony Gonzalez. As per a People report, even though things did not work out between them, the duo stayed on good terms while raising their son.

Nikko is pretty adventurous. He has gone skydiving with his father and walked red carpets too. He also walked in a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in January 2024. Nikko graduated from college in May 2024.

Evan Whitesell Sánchez married Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell in August 2005. They had their first child together, Evan, in June 2006. After Sánchez and Patrick’s divorce in 2019, the duo agreed to co-parent Evan and his younger sister, Ella.

Sánchez likes to keep Evan’s life pretty private. She shares a few glimpses on social media but usually avoids showing his face.

Ella Whitesell Eleanor Patricia, aka Ella, was born in January 2008. Sánchez’s youngest child shares something special with her mom – a love for flying!

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Sánchezonce shared, “Life can be so chaotic with so much going on. Lift off and you’re in an energy space that no one else is in. It’s calming. When I’m up there, I’m completely satisfied. I’m like, ‘This is where I need to be.’”

