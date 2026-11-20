A 42-year-old resident of Rajasthan's Dausa district left his comfortable government job at Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to pursue farming. According to a 30Stades report, Shyam Sunder Sharma, from an agrarian family, earned ₹60,000 a month as a development officer at LIC.

However, Shyam, a postgraduate in law, always wanted to follow his passion for farming and hence decided to quit his job in 2018.

“I worked in LIC for eight years. However, my interest in agriculture, inherited from my grandfather, kept drawing me to farming. People generally take up farming because they have no other option. I wanted to prove that it could also be a conscious and profitable career choice if approached scientifically,” Sunder was quoted as saying by 30Stades.

Sharma purchased around five hectares of land in Khatwa village, Lalsot tehsil, and began investing in the farmland, which had inadequate irrigation and poor crop protection techniques, to improve its fertility.

“I began by focusing on improving soil health over three acres because it is the key to profitable farming,” Sunder said.

He enriched the soil with cow dung, green manure and other organic materials to boost its carbon content.

“I also began using natural inputs like rock phosphate, bone meal and biochar to improve its structure and fertility,” he said.

As the soil gradually regained its fertility, Shyam Sunder began cultivating papaya along with seasonal vegetables, including tomatoes, bitter gourd, cauliflower, chillies and mint. He also diversified into growing spices such as fennel, coriander and red chilli. “I also introduced spices, including fennel, coriander and red chilli. Growing different crops helped me spread risks rather than depend on one crop,” Shyam Sunder explains.

During the first year, he shared his farm produce with friends, relatives and residents of nearby areas. He also invited people to visit the farm and learn about its organic farming methods. To establish the quality of his produce, he sent some samples for laboratory testing.

“In the initial year, I distributed produce among friends, relatives and local people and invited visitors to the farm to understand its organic farming practices. I also sent some crops for laboratory testing,” the agripreneur says.

As more people learnt about his organic produce, interest among potential buyers began to grow. “The demand gradually increased. In 2019, I set up Harit Organic Farm as a brand to market the produce,” he said.

From selling raw produce to value-added products Sunder soon realised that selling crops in their raw form alone would restrict his income. He therefore started processing agricultural produce based on market demand.

Today, the farm earns revenue from both fresh produce and processed goods. Harit Organic Farm now records an annual turnover of approximately ₹50 lakh, with profits of around ₹25 lakh.

Wheat is one example of how he has expanded his business beyond selling raw crops. The grain is cleaned and processed into flour before being sold to customers. “Our organic wheat flour is priced at around ₹120 to 125 per kg, while whole wheat sells for ₹7,000 to 8,000 per quintal ( ₹70 to 80 per kg),” he points out.

Similarly, chickpeas are processed into gram flour (besan), while red chillies are ground into powder. These products allow the farm to earn more by adding value to its agricultural produce.

Customers can purchase Harit Organic products through neighbourhood retail stores, WhatsApp, the farm's website and word-of-mouth recommendations. Some buyers also prefer visiting the farm to purchase products directly. “The products are sold through local retail outlets, WhatsApp, our website and word-of-mouth referrals. Some customers also visit the farm directly to purchase produce,” he says.

Polyhouses and rainwater harvesting support farm income Apart from seasonal vegetables and grains such as wheat, barley and chickpeas, the farm cultivates fruits including papaya, mango, jackfruit and lemon.

To expand production and grow crops with higher market value, Shyam Sunder has constructed two polyhouses. These facilities are used to cultivate vegetables such as Chinese cucumber and capsicum. “I availed of government subsidy for the polyhouse,” he says.

Chinese cucumber alone brings in approximately ₹14 lakh in annual revenue. According to Shyam Sunder, a 4,000-square-metre polyhouse can generate gross sales of ₹10-12 lakh and a net profit of ₹4-5 lakh over a four-month growing cycle.

Water management is another important part of his farming operations. To ensure a steady supply, he built a rainwater harvesting pond with a storage capacity of one crore litres. The government provided a subsidy of ₹1.35 lakh for the project.

He also installed a 7.5 kW solar-powered irrigation system, for which he paid ₹1.35 lakh as his share after receiving a government subsidy.