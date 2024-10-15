Lawrence Bishnoi, Jeff Bezos and Work From Home: Social media user’s post on ‘productivity’ goes viral

A social media post humorously contrasts Lawrence Bishnoi's prison threats to Canada with Amazon's work-from-home policies, sparking netizen reactions. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated15 Oct 2024, 05:21 PM IST
Lawrence Bishnoi, Jeff Bezos and Work From Home: Social media user’s post on ‘productivity’ goes viral
Lawrence Bishnoi, Jeff Bezos and Work From Home: Social media user’s post on ‘productivity’ goes viral(HT_PRINT)

A social media user has shared a hilarious post on Lawrence Bishnoi, taking a light-hearted take on a rather serious issue. The user’s post on “Work From Home” has received more than 37,000 views.

“Lawrence Bishnoi threatening the state of Canada from a prison cell in India but Amazon wants you in office 5 days a week to be productive,” the social media user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Netizens jumped in to share their comments on the issue.

Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi won’t try to kill Salman Khan if...

“Doing a better job at generating employment than Amazon, perks include great accommodation facilities after the job is done. Best part of the job exit interviews,” wrote one user.

“That’s why. Ghar baithke crime karne lagte hain log (people start committing crimes while working from home),” wrote another.

Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in Sabarmati Central Jail, is suspected of leading gang activities, including targeting Salman Khan over the 1998 blackbuck hunting case, which reportedly offended the Bishnoi community. Bishnoi has issued ongoing threats against Khan, including a 2018 court threat.

Also Read | ‘Police can’t catch Lawrence Bishnoi’: Ram Gopal Verma

Bishnoi is on the news again after the assassination of former Maharashtra MLA Ziauddin Siddique, also known as Baba Siddique, on October 12. Lawrence Bishnoi's followers allegedly carried out the murder of one of the most influential personalities.

Three men gunned down Bab Siddique allegedly for being close to Salman Khan. The deceased political figure was known for ending the reported feud between Bollywood superstars, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read | ‘Baba Siddique ke marne ka kaaran…’: Cryptic post by Bishnoi Gang warns Salman

Siddique's son, Zeeshan, is also a target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which reportedly has 700 shooters across 11 states.

Canada on Lawrence Bishnoi

Canadian officials allege that Indian diplomats in Canada gather intelligence on Sikh separatists, which RAW uses to identify targets for attacks carried out by Lawrence Bishnoi's criminal syndicate, which has a significant presence in Canada, as reported by The Washington Post. Canada officials have called Bishnoi “one of India’s most notorious mob bosses”.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 05:21 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsLawrence Bishnoi, Jeff Bezos and Work From Home: Social media user’s post on ‘productivity’ goes viral

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.65
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.65 (-1.67%)

    Tata Power share price

    463.50
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.85
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.45 (1.48%)

    Federal Bank share price

    198.55
    03:48 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.55 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,870.05
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    14.05 (0.76%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    999.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.08%)

    Infosys share price

    1,957.20
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -1.5 (-0.08%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,110.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -102.85 (-1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,045.25
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -56.15 (-5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    559.30
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.8 (-4.57%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    714.40
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.25 (-3.54%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    218.85
    03:52 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -7.65 (-3.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    894.45
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    70.65 (8.58%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    727.80
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    51.15 (7.56%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    595.85
    03:50 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    41.75 (7.53%)

    FDC share price

    568.70
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    35.15 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.