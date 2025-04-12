‘Lawyer’ breaks traffic rules, then confronts Redditor over tone: ‘Ego hurt’

A Reddit post is going viral for all the right—and wrong—reasons. Shared under a popular subreddit, a user recounted a disturbing incident involving a lawyer who allegedly broke traffic rules, slapped him in public, and then threatened him with legal action—all because the user dared to call out his reckless behavior. The man, who claims to work in a smart city and follow traffic rules strictly, was taking a right turn at a green signal when a lawyer—riding without a helmet and allegedly jumping a red light—zoomed in at over 50 kmph and nearly collided with him. When the user confronted the man with a few choice words, things escalated. The lawyer stopped him, slapped him, and reportedly said, “You don’t know how to behave with a lawyer. Come to the station.”

What followed next, however, is what caught the internet’s attention.

Despite being provoked, the Redditor wrote that he controlled his rage—something he says hasn’t always been easy for him. “Today I almost got ready to punch his face with the sharp point of the key which I was holding in my fist,” he confessed. But then he thought of his family.

“I want to let this go for my family. I am scared not because of him but for my family,” he wrote. He added that although he could have used his contacts to access CCTV footage proving the lawyer’s traffic violations, there was no visual proof of the slap, and pursuing the matter might have only brought more trouble.

The post ends on a surprisingly wholesome note: “Now as I moved on, I am sitting with my mom and dad eating ice cream and cracking jokes. I thought it was worth moving on today… The lawyer will be in serious trouble one day with this kind of ego. If it’s not me, someone will have their revenge on him one day.”

Screengrab from the viral post.

Reddit users are divided. While many praised his self-control and maturity, others expressed frustration at the injustice and misuse of power by certain professionals.

“Your peace is more important than proving a point,” one user commented. Another wrote, “It’s sad that people misuse their profession to bully others. But you did the right thing.”