Lawyer threatens to sue IndiGo, almost breaks down as flight cancellations jeopardises his Judiciary mains exam

The ongoing disruptions in IndiGo’s flight operations continue to spark outrage across the country — and one of the most heart-rending accounts has now gone viral. A young advocate, preparing for the prestigious Judiciary Mains exam in Bengaluru, shared an emotional video online, alleging that the travel chaos has cost him an opportunity he waited nearly a decade for.

“An exam I cannot appear for the next three years” In the widely-circulated clip, the advocate explains that he had already cleared the prelims and was set to write the mains exam on 6 and 7 December — a crucial milestone after seven years of preparation.

“Prelims was already cleared. It was five to seven years of hard work going in vain,” he said, visibly distressed. “I wanted to become a judge… this was the chance.”

Because of the mandatory three-year practice rule, he says he will not be eligible to attempt this exam again until 2028.

Tried every possible route — “even if I paid ₹10 lakh”

Check out the video here:

The advocate detailed his desperate attempts to find alternate travel after his IndiGo flight plans failed.

He searched for last-minute tickets not just from Delhi but from Bhopal, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Amritsar — and even Bengaluru-adjacent airports including Hubballi, Mangaluru, Kochi, Coimbatore, Trivandrum and Kannur.

Also Read | Indigo Flights Status LIVE: 422 flights cancelled across 6 major airports today

“I tried all possible arrangements… no availability anywhere,” he said. “Even if I am ready to pay ₹10 lakh, I have no option.”

He added that he has screenshots of his efforts to use as evidence.

“I’m an advocate — I will sue them”

The candidate said he has already:

Emailed IndiGo for alternate travel arrangements

Sent a representation to the Karnataka High Court

Documented his entire travel search trail

“I’m just trying to build a strong case for myself,” he stated. “I hope at least the judiciary helps a fellow advocate.”

Flights chaos leaves thousands stranded The incident comes as passengers across India report major cancellations, delays and mismanagement — with IndiGo facing public criticism over lack of communication and assistance. Many travellers have taken to social media to share how the disruptions have jeopardised job interviews, medical appointments, and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.