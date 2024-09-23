‘Leave Bengaluru’: Karnataka actors, celebs ask North Indian vlogger; here’s why

Instagram user says ‘Bengaluru will lose charm if North Indians leave’, netizens say ‘pls go back and don't return'

Livemint
Updated23 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
An Instagram influencer had to face backlash for her remark that Bengaluru will lose its charm if North Indians will leave the city.
An Instagram user recently fuelled the ongoing North vs. South debate with her callous comments claiming that Bengaluru won't be able to survive without North Indians. The viral video of the Instagram influencer Sugandh Sharma has sparked numerous reactions on social media, with many users calling her remarks “ignorant” and “arrogant.”

In the viral video, the vlogger tries to present a picture of the metro city if all the north Indians would actually leave the city, terming it as a demand from all the Kannada-speaking people. The woman says that all the PGs and hostels, pubs, markets, streets, and roads will be empty if every north Indian leaves the city.

The video was shared on Friday, and has garnered thousands of views and hundreds of comments, most of them criticising Sharma for her disparaging remarks.

One of the popular actresses of the Kannada industry, Chaithra Achar criticised the influencer and even urged Sharma to leave the city and see “how Bengalore becomes empty”

“If you can actually leave, just as an experiment, and see how Bangalore becomes empty, we are ready to live with that emptiness and dancers less pubs. We can live with it. Really. Forget all other North Indians. You leave ma'am, enough for now,” Chaithra Achar commented on the post. 

Actress Varsha Bollamma also agreed to Achar and wrote, “Please Leave.”

Another actress Anupama Gowda said, “If you think this is cool, nope it isn't. You need bengluru more than anything else and you leaving Bengaluru doesn't make any difference to our OORU and for a fact that we all know you can't leave Bengaluru - If you know you know.”

Apart from Kannada celebrities, several social media users called the ongoing debate between Kannadigans and North Indians and completely baseless and underlined how everyone is living peacefully in Bengaluru. 

“As a Kannadiga and a proud Bangalorean, we’ve never had any significant issues with our North Indian friends in reality. It feels like some influencers and pages have a personal agenda, pushing aggression towards Bangalore by constantly posting ‘North India vs Bangalore’ content and spreading unnecessary hatred. Yes, there may be some incidents, but that doesn’t represent everyone. We all coexist here, and we embrace diversity. We welcome people, help them learn Kannada, and make their livelihood easier,” read a comment by Yudister Narayan.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Leave Bengaluru’: Karnataka actors, celebs ask North Indian vlogger; here’s why

