Leave cancelled last minute, woman still flies to Vietnam: ‘Main issliye kamati hun taki ghoom sakun’

A video of a Gen Z employee ranting about her vacation leave being cancelled at the eleventh hour has created a buzz on social media. The video shows the employee, named Simran, visibly frustrated and complaining about her manager.

Simran claimed that she had informed her boss about her travel plans months in advance. Despite this, her manager called her to join the office on the very day she was supposed to board a flight to Vietnam.

What happened at the airport Simran, who was already at the airport when she received the message, chose not to cancel her travel plans. In the now-viral video, she explained that she had informed her boss in mid-December about her February vacation. Despite this, on February 19, just as she was about to board her flight to Vietnam, she was told that her leave had been cancelled.

Calling out her manager for the last-minute request, the Gen Z employee said she would have carried her laptop to Vietnam if she had been informed even earlier that day.

'I earn so that I can travel' “Main issliye kamaati hun taaki main ghoom sakun… (I earn so I can travel),” she said. "I earn so that I can travel and enjoy freedom. And when I am getting that freedom, my family allows me to do so. First of all, I listen to my family,” she added.

She further said that she prioritises listening to her family over anybody else: “Pehli baat toh yeh hai main sunti apne ghar walo ki hun, tumhari nahi sunti hun, tu kya kar lega.”

She concluded by stating that she would not cancel her holiday and would only check her work laptop after returning to India.

“What is the maximum he can do? Escalate the issue? Let him escalate, I will look for a new job,” she said.

“Main toh aa gayi hun airport pe. Main toh jaa rahi hun. Ab mujhe farak nahi padta. Jo hoga ab main dekhungi 10 din baad… tab main apna laptop kholungi (I’ve reached the airport and I’m going on my holiday. I don’t care what happens. I’ll check my laptop after I return in 10 days),” she continued.

“Bhaad mein gaya project, bhaad mein gayi company (To hell with the project, to hell with the company),” Simran added.

The woman has been gaining widespread attention for her unapologetic approach and for placing work-life balance above last-minute corporate demands.

Social media reactions Here’s how social media users reacted:

“Simran is right... you can't ask someone to cancel leave when she is about to depart for her vacation,” wrote one user.

“If a ‘critical task’ only appears the moment an employee checks in for their flight, it’s not a business emergency; it’s a management failure,” another said.

“I hope her boss doesn’t act vindictive after this. In most offices, management is like that. With increasingly grim job prospects in India, employee exploitation is only going to increase. People have to take calculated risks with respect to job responsibilities,” a user commented.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.