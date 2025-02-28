‘Leave right now’: Reddit user’s viral post on manager asking him to work for 12 hours sparks controversy

  • A Reddit post has gone viral, where a user has shared a screenshot of his manager asking him and his team to work for several hours or change their teams. The post has sparked discussions on workplace toxicity in India

Published28 Feb 2025, 11:27 AM IST
Reddit user shares manager’s message, netizens ask him to leave the job(Pexels)

A Reddit user’s screenshots of messages from his manager asking him to work for 12-hour shifts has sparked outrage on the internet, with netizens discussing workplace toxicity and employee rights in India.

The post, which has now been deleted by the user, has given way to a serious chat about workplace exploitation in India. It has received a lot of attention online, with nearly 500 upvotes and over 100 comments.

The Reddit user shared the response of his manager when he refused to work for 12 hours.

“Today manager posted this on the Telegram group when I refused to work for 12 hours with a basic pay of 3.8 LPA,” he said.

Take a look at the screenshot of the deleted post below:

Here is what the user’s manager said

The manager is seen messaging in Hindi on Telegram, an unconventional choice for professional conversation settings.

The manager seemingly asked employees to change teams if they cannot comply with his requirements. “There should not be any gap in work,” the manager is seen telling employees.

Social media reacts

Shared on February 25, the now-deleted post triggered a conversation about negative experiences at workplaces.

Some users pointed out the use of Telegram in professional settings.

“I've never seen Telegram being used as a communication channel in a professional setting,” a user said.

“Your guys are communicating on telegram lol leave the company asap (sic),” another added.

A third user asked the original poster to leave the job if he can afford it.

“If you don't have financial responsibilities, Leave right now. If not, Find a better job, depends on what you do but try your best to be good at it.”

Another suggested ignoring the manager.

“Say sure sir and logout at 6pm daily. Next day if he asks say yes on it sir and do the same. Repeat without any guilt or shame,” the user said.

First Published:28 Feb 2025, 11:27 AM IST
