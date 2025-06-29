Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom depart Venice post Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding — Check photos

After a glittering week of parties, designer gowns, and celebrity sightings, Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom were among the last of Hollywood’s elite to bid farewell to Venice. The two actors were spotted boarding a water taxi on Saturday alongside DiCaprio’s model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti following the final events of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish wedding celebration, reported TMZ.

While Bloom and Ceretti shared a quiet chat, DiCaprio remained under the radar. He sported a hoodie and sunglasses as he made his way to the airport. The celebs' departure marked the end of what was being dubbed ‘the wedding of the year’.

Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding draws A-list turnout The wedding, which took place on June 27, was held in a historic Venetian venue. The event featured a guest list stacked with billionaires, royalty, and A-list celebrities. Among the high-profile guests in Venice were Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Tom Brady and the entire Jenner-Kardashian clan.

In spite of the glitz, the event was marred by local protests over Bezos’ presence and spending. Demonstrators criticized the Amazon founder’s wealth and called for higher taxes on billionaires, as frustrations over class disparity continue to rise in Italy and globally.

Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez’s wedding cost $50 million? According to a USA Today report, the estimated total cost of the wedding week ranged between $46.5 million and $55.6 million after the original venue was changed due to heightened security concerns.

The final celebration, a vibrant pajama-themed party, was held at a medieval shipyard and reportedly featured performances from Lady Gaga and Elton John thereby wrapping three days of opulence with music, dancing, and gourmet food.

Fashion and family at the forefront Sanchez, 55, stunned in a high-neck Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown The ensemble featured 180 silk chiffon-covered buttons and a dramatic tulle-and-lace veil. The couple’s children from previous relationships also participated in the ceremonies.

Bezos, 61, and Sánchez first made headlines in 2019. Six years later, their union became one of the most talked-about events of the year.

