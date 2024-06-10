Leopard or cat? Delhi police clarifies on animal spotted at Rashtrapati Bhavan during oath-taking ceremony

Amid the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance parliamentarians taking oath on Sunday, videos of an animal roaming in the corridors of the Rashtrapati Bhavan around appeared on social media.

With the videos getting viral and netizens speculating it was a leopard, the Delhi Police clarified that the animal spotted during the live telecast was a common house cat.

The Delhi Police clarified, it was a house cat. It took to X and wrote, “Some media channels and social media handles are showing an animal captured during the live telecast of the oath-taking ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday, claiming it to be a wild animal."

“These facts are not true, the animal captured on camera is a common house cat. Please don't adhere to frivolous rumours,” the post stated further.

These facts are not true, the animal captured on camera is a common house cat. Please don't adhere to such frivolous rumours. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 10, 2024

Earlier, a video clip of the ceremony went viral on social media when an animal was seen roaming in the corridors of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Some even speculated it was a leopard and highlighted the security breach.

Here's one of the video:

Meanwhile, 72 leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the oath to serve in the Modi 3.0 ministry.

According to details, the new Modi 3.0 ministry includes 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State.