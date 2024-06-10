Leopard or cat? Delhi police clarifies on animal spotted at Rashtrapati Bhavan during oath-taking ceremony

  • With the videos getting viral and netizens speculating its a leopard, the Delhi Police on Monday clarified that the animal spotted during the live telecast was a common house cat.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated11:01 PM IST
An animal roaming in the corridors of the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Screengrab)
An animal roaming in the corridors of the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Screengrab)

Amid the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance parliamentarians taking oath on Sunday, videos of an animal roaming in the corridors of the Rashtrapati Bhavan around appeared on social media.

With the videos getting viral and netizens speculating it was a leopard, the Delhi Police clarified that the animal spotted during the live telecast was a common house cat.

ALSO READ: Election Results 2024 highlights: INDIA shrinks BJP numbers but PM Modi set for 3rd term

The Delhi Police clarified, it was a house cat. It took to X and wrote, “Some media channels and social media handles are showing an animal captured during the live telecast of the oath-taking ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday, claiming it to be a wild animal."

“These facts are not true, the animal captured on camera is a common house cat. Please don't adhere to frivolous rumours,” the post stated further.

Earlier, a video clip of the ceremony went viral on social media when an animal was seen roaming in the corridors of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Some even speculated it was a leopard and highlighted the security breach.

ALSO READ: Modi 3.0 Cabinet: No Muslim face, 11 NDA ministers — Who made it, who didn't? | Explained

Here's one of the video:

Meanwhile, 72 leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the oath to serve in the Modi 3.0 ministry.

According to details, the new Modi 3.0 ministry includes 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State.

ALSO READ: Modi 3.0 Cabinet: From Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaishankar to Rajnath Singh – 10 ministers who retained portfolios

In the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the National Democratic Alliance won more than 290 seats, while the INDIA bloc won over 230 seats.

