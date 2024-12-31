Infosys in Mysuru has mandated work-from-home on December 31 after a leopard was spotted on campus. Employees and 4,000 trainees were instructed to stay indoors while a task force was deployed to capture the wild animal.

The Infosys campus in Mysuru has implemented work-from-home for the employees on December 31 after a leopard was spotted on premises, according to a Moneycontrol report.

“Dear Infoscion, a wild animal has been spotted on the Mysuru DC campus today. Efforts are underway to ensure campus safety in collaboration with the task force. You are requested to work from home today (December 31). The security team has been instructed not to permit anyone inside the campus," employees were informed by an internal email from HR, it said.

Trainees Given Off Besides the employees being told to work from home, the report noted that around 4,000 trainees on the campus' Infosys Global Education Centre have been given the day off and directed to stay indoors. They were also informed that a security team would restrict their movements till further notice.

“The training schedule will be pushed by a day. Please be in your hostel rooms and utilise this day for self-study," the internal communication stated, as per the report.

Leopard At Large on 150 Acre Campus Forest officials confirmed to the publication that the leopard was spotted on the campus via CCTV and a task force has been deployed to track and capture the animal. “A leopard was spotted on a CCTV camera at around 2 AM on Tuesday. Our team reached the spot at around 4 AM. We have launched a combing operation to trace the leopard," Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), IB Prabhu Gowda told MC.

The campus is around 150 acres and at time of writing, the leopard was not yet captured, as per the report. Infosys officials did not immediate respond, it added.

In 2011 too, a leopard has strayed into the Infosys campus near Hebbal Industrial Area in Bengaluru. The area is close to a forest reserve and his home to leopards.