Amid widespread rumours about the sequel of iconic Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, actor Farhan Akhtar's latest social media post has further heightenet the suspence around ZNMD 2. The actor shared an Instagram video featuring Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol.

The video sparked a social media frenzy and garnered comments from Zoya Akhtar, Google India, Netflix, Zomato, etc.

Farhan Akhtar shared a video of all the three ZNMD actors and background music from song ‘Senorita’. He also tagged Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's director Zoya Akhtar in the caption and wrote, “do you see the signs??”

Zoya Akhtar reacted to the video, “Yes the universe is speaking to me.”

Adding a tangy twist to the conversation, online food aggregator, Zomato,commented, “@letsblinkit tamatar taiyaar rakh,”

Farhan Akhtar shares video hinting ZNMD 2 | Watch video

The short video ended with what seems like a manuscript titled 'The Three Musketeers". The video shared on social media on Wednesday has received more than nine lakh likes and thousands of comments.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released on 15 August, 2011. Nearly a decade after its release, the movie enjoys massive fanbase who continue to rewatch the movie with friends and family. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, the movie also featured Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in the lead.

Netizens react to Farhan Akhtar's video Farhan Akhtar's social media post drew attention of major Instagram account handles including that of YouTube, Netflix, and PrimeVideo.

Several celebrities also reacted to the video and expressed their excitement on the idea of bringing a sequel of the movie.

“Only ZNMD 2 can save us now [sic],” commented social media celebritiy Kusha Kapila.

“YES LETS DO IT [sic]” commented YouTuber and comedian Tanmay Bhatt.

“Can we please have a round 2 [sic],” asked Aditya Seal.

“If a sequel is not coming and this is just a tease then IT IS NOT FUNNY!!!!!!!! [sic],” read another comment by Rakshita Trikha.

“Its taken way too long already!! [sic]”