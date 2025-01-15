Amid Larsen and Toubro Limited's Chairman and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan sparked a debate on social media after commenting that employees should work 90 hours a week, including on Sundays, rather than sit at home, a video is slowly gaining momentum where a cute retired couple's post shows dreamy post-retirement plans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the video posted by a social media user @KantInEast, the couple can be seen single-handedly letting down the L&T Chairman and former Infosys chief Narayan Murthy with their dreamy post-retirement plans. The motive of the cute retired couple is to 'make marriages great again'.

In the post, one can see the couple spend most of their time on the vehicle, which includes preparing food and sleep. They roam in various places of India and even share their food with people around.

Here's the video:

Following the video was posted, it has garnered people's attention and has over 52k views.

Here's what people commented: One wrote, "If Chairman, L&T allowed to have his ways no worker will ever retire as most will die in harness and he will the happiest enjoying his life."

Another wrote, "Look..you all don't understand murthi & subramanyam pain, their wives never stared at them they never got love from their partners, hence they are now jealous and want others not to spend time with wives and husbands."

A third commented, "Narayan Murthy watched this, and he's become constipated. He cannot wonder anyone can be normal and enjoy life."

A fourth said, "i hope they don't become victims of regionalist racism for speaking their native language there."

What SN Subrahmanyan had said? Earlier, Chairman and Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro Ltd, SN Subrahmanyan, sparked a debate on social media after commenting that employees should work 90 hours a week including on Sundays rather than sit at home.