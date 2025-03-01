A doctor on LinkedIn shared an incident on Friday, February 28, in which a patient was transferred to a hospital through Blinkit's 10-minute ambulance service. In his post, Doctor Manan Vora highlighted how every minute saved and pre-hospital care could mean survival for a patient in an emergency.

“Blinkit just saved a life with their new 10-minute ambulance service,” said Doctor Vora in his post on LinkedIn. Vora also cited Dr Deepak Agrawal from AIIMS, who called Blinkit's move the “healthcare revolution India has been waiting for.”

Pre Hospital Care Doctor Vora, in his LinkedIn post, highlighted that the ambulance arrived quickly with the patient, and on top of that, the ambulance service also delivered pre-hospital care to the patient.

“Not only did the ambulance arrive quickly, but it also delivered pre-hospital care to an impressive degree,” he said.

According to his post, the patient's C-spine was stabilised with a hard cervical collar, emergency suctioning for airway clearance, oxygen support along with fracture splinting, and critical medication support administered during the hospital transit.

“This level of pre-hospital care is rare in India. In most cases, patients arrive without proper stabilisation, increasing complications,” said Vora in his post.

Vora also focused on the factor that this essential service can mean the difference between life and death but only if this 10-minute ambulance remains affordable and accessible to all users.

“I criticise quick commerce for many reasons. But this time, I'm impressed. This is what we need 10-min delivery for, not junk food,” said Vora in his post.

Vora also urged companies like Uber and Swiggy to step up and consider using their network in the country to delivery a similar venture to foster healthy competition in the industry.

Netizens React Social media users supported Vora's post and appreciated Blinkit for stepping up to launch this essential service. People like Ankur Gupta called this 10-minute ambulance service a game-changing initiative for India's healthcare sector.

“What a game-changer for healthcare in India! It’s heartening to see how hashtag #Blinkit is stepping up with this life-saving initiative. The fact that emergency care is being delivered so quickly and efficiently is truly remarkable, especially in a country where emergency services have long struggled with speed and quality,” said Ankut Gupta, partner at Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, responding to the post.

Kamalpreet Singh Litt responded to Vora's post and said, “This is where 10 mins delivery required. Not for groceries.”

A few people on the social media platform also highlighted the monetary aspect of this move, Shubham Nimgade said, “Kudos to Blinkit. On a side note, a point to remember: It's not a solution if it's not affordable.”

Blinkit Ambulance The Zomato-owned quick commerce firm Blinkit launched its ambulance 10-minute service facility for residents of Gurugram earlier this year with plans to expand it to other major cities.

“We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities,” said Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa in his post on the social media platform X.

The company started out this facility with five ambulances in the city of Gurugram on January 2, 2025. The ambulances were equipped with medical equipment like oxygen cylinders, monitors, stretchers, and other essential medical tools.

The ambulances were accompanied by a paramedic, an assistant and a trained driver to care for the patients and assist them in reaching the hospitals.