‘Levelling up dad skills…’: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg becomes nail artist for a day | Watch video

In a viral Instagram video, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen painting his daughter's nails, earning widespread praise from social media users for his dad duties.

Published16 Oct 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Who knew that a tech giant CEO could moonlight as a nail artist, even if just for a day? Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg surprised his Insta fam with a video of him painting his daughter’s nails, showing off his dad skills while also promoting Meta's new mixed-reality headset, Quest 3S.

In the video clip, the Meta CEO can be seen hunching over a table, carefully painting his daughter’s nails with vibrant red and blue hues, adding a touch of sparkle to finish the look.

Mark Zuckerberg captioned the post, “Leveling up dad skills with multiple screens on Quest 3S,” referencing Meta’s new mixed-reality headset, Quest 3S, launched in the US on September 25.

The video ends with Mark Zuckerberg's daughter displaying her new nails while the proud father declares, “ I crushed it.”

‘Went from CEO to stylist…’

Mark Zuckerberg's video took the internet by storm, with many netizens expressing their admiration for the Meta CEO's ability to balance his high-profile role with dad duties. 

“The father! Building technology for fathers' errands,” posted an Instagram user. 

“Bruh went from CEO to stylist for his daughter,” added another. 

Meanwhile, another commented, “I’m sure this was the main use case when designing the Quest 3S.”

Another Instagram user virtually gave Zuckerberg the “Father of the Year award.” 

Several others called it the ‘cutest moment’ ever, and another social media user came up with a new name for the Meta CEO: “Zuck, the nail master.”

Meta Quest 3S

The Meta Quest 3S virtual reality headset was officially launched on September 25 in the United States, with retail prices listed at $299. Quest 3S sales went live on October 15.

The 128 GB variant of the Meta Quest 3S costs $299.99, while the 256 GB variant of the headset is priced at $399.99. With every Quest 3S, Meta includes a free copy of the Batman: Arkham Shadow video game and three months of Meta Quest+ subscription.

