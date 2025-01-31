Liam Payne is slated to make a posthumous appearance in the upcoming Netflix talent show called Building the Band — leaving his family ‘blindsided’. The series is slated to premiere later this year and features the late musician as a guest judge.

“They spoke with Liam’s family as they didn’t want to progress the project without taking their feelings into consideration. The family got the sense that this was a celebration of Liam, an image of positivity. But they hadn’t given it a final stamp of approval and as far as they were concerned were still discussing what the show would look like. So they were surprised by the announcement,” a source told The Sun.

Earlier reports had indicated that Netflix was hoping to debut the talent-finding series by 2025 after securing approval from the singer's family.

“Netflix and the production company will meet Liam's family to make sure they are happy with Building the Band airing in 2025. Nothing will be finalized until they have given their blessing. Those who worked on it say it captures Liam in a beautiful light and highlights his passion for helping others. It is the last thing he worked on and he comes across so well,” Mirror had reported at the end of December.

What happened to Liam Payne? The former One Direction star fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires in October 2024 month while under the influence. Five people have been charged in connection with the case after the autopsy revealed traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system. The hotel manager, a receptionist and a friend of Payne have been charged with manslaughter. Two others — hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Braian Paiz — have been charged with supplying cocaine.

His funeral in November was attended by Cheryl Tweedy — the mother of his son Bear — and fellow One Direction stars Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, along with his family and friends. After his band went on hiatus he launched a successful solo career, releasing his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid and Strip That Down featuring Quavo, and the track For You with Rita Ora.