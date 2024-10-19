Liam Payne’s ex-partner Cheryl Cole opens up on their son Bear’s pain, slams ‘media exploitation’: ‘I am begging you…’

  • Cheryl Cole expressed deep sorrow over Liam Payne's death and described the pain for their son, Bear, who will never see his father again.

Riya R Alex
Published19 Oct 2024, 04:27 PM IST
Liam Payne's ex-partner Cheryl Cole pens an emotional note on the singer's death.
Liam Payne’s ex-partner Cheryl Cole pens an emotional note on the singer’s death.(X)

Liam Payne's ex-partner Cheryl Cole called out ‘abhorrent reports’ and ‘media exploitation’ after the former One Direction singer's death. She stated Payne's death as an “earth shattering event” and “indescribably painful.”

Cheryl Cole shares a seven-year-old son with Liam Payne.

She penned an emotional note on Instagram while sharing an old black-white picture of Liam Payne and their son Bear.

“As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” she wrote on Instagram.

 

Also Read | Liam Payne’s 1D bandmates, Cheryl, Simon Cowell and more mourn singer

Cole described the pain of a son who will never see his father.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again,” she said.

 

She also mentioned that Bear will one day see all the abhorrent media reports on his father's death, and she will not be able to protect him further.

“What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future,” Cole said.

Also Read | Moments before Liam Payne’s death, hotel manager made a frantic call to 911

Lastly, she requested everybody to be more considerate and give some dignity to the deceased young singer.

“I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them,” she said.

“Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last,” she added.

 

Also Read | Liam Payne’s death news: Top 10 songs of the former One Direction star

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole met on the sets of X Factor in 2008. They reportedly started dating in 2016 and had their son Bear in 2017. The duo parted ways in 2018 and decided to co-parent their son.

 

“Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together,” Payne posted on X.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 04:27 PM IST
Liam Payne's ex-partner Cheryl Cole opens up on their son Bear's pain, slams 'media exploitation': 'I am begging you…'

