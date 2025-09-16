Life coach earns $280,000 in a week, offers online courses: Check 5 richest personal development guides

1Hong Kong film producer Tiffany Chen, also known as Madam Heung, has found success with her new online courses for improving social skills. Chen, 68, is the wife of entertainment tycoon Charles Heung and mother of actor Jacky Heung.

At the end of August, she launched her program called Madam Heung Upgrading Bestie Circle on popular social media platforms. Each course costs about $55 (399 yuan). In just one week, sales crossed $280,000 (two million yuan).

The lessons promise to help people stabilize “their inner core and get rid of internal friction”. It will also manage careers, family, wealth and relationships. In her advertisement, Chen highlights her role in guiding her husband’s business and keeping their 45-year marriage strong.

Customers get 18–20 pre-recorded classes, each lasting 15–20 minutes. Live-streaming classes are also planned, but the schedule has not been confirmed yet.

“Hello, I am Madam Heung Chen Lan, a professional woman who is still working hard,” the South China Morning Post quoted Chen as saying in the advertisement.

Tiffany Chen is also adding new features to her popular online course. Clients will get a “Bestie Card” that gives them a special identity mark and access to select products.

However, when asked if this would truly connect them to a “highly qualified circle”, customer service gave a vague reply. According to SCMP, they said it depends on interpretation.

Chen enjoys a massive following of 26 million fans on Chinese social media. Her videos, often about marriage and parenting, mix humor with advice and connect well with younger viewers.

She is also one of China’s top live-streamers. She once earned $42 million (300 million yuan) in sales on a single day in December 2022.

While many admire her as a “clever businesswoman”, some critics argue her course is just a way for the rich to profit from ordinary people.

5 richest life coaches Brendon Burchard: Burchard is a leading personal development trainer with an estimated yearly income of $10 million. He is a bestselling author. He has a popular YouTube show.

Burchard has founded Experts Academy and High Performance Academy. He offers courses priced between $500 and $30,000.

Gary Vaynerchuk: Gary Vaynerchuk is a social media and digital marketing expert, author and investor. He earns about $20 million a year.

He built his career through start-ups, retail and online influence. His company VaynerMedia made $100 million in 2016.

Dave Ramsey: Ramsey runs a finance-focused radio show with 12 million listeners. He also produces podcasts and has written five New York Times bestselling books.

These combined platforms generate about $15 million each year. It makes him a well-known personal finance educator.

Deepak Chopra: Deepak Chopra is a bestselling author and doctor with annual earnings over $22 million. He has written more than 65 books and founded the Chopra Center in California in 1995.

Chopra’s work includes webinars, videos and online courses.

Tony Robbins: Robbins earns about $83 million a year, making him the top motivational speaker. He is an expert in leadership, performance and business turnaround.