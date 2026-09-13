‘Life feels more expensive’: Indian-origin resident says Canada has lost the affordability it once had

An Indian man who has spent nearly a decade in Canada says the country has undergone significant changes, particularly in the cost and pressures of everyday life.

Amar Nath Puri shared his observations in an Instagram video, saying higher expenses, work pressures and financial responsibilities have changed how people experience life in Canada. He also weighed in on the country's immigration debate, arguing that immigrants should not be blamed for every problem facing the country.

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Puri's comments come as Canada continues to be a major destination for Indians seeking jobs, permanent residency (PR) and better economic opportunities.

‘This is not the same Canada’ Reflecting on his experience of living in Canada for almost 10 years, Puri wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, “I’ve lived in Canada for almost a decade, and I can honestly tell you this is not the same Canada. Canada has changed, and we need to talk about it. I’ve been here for almost a decade, and honestly, Canada has changed a lot. Life feels more expensive. People are working harder. There’s more financial pressure, and I see more and more people simply trying to get through the day. Work. Bills. Mortgage or rent. Family responsibilities. Repeat. And somewhere along the way, people stopped enjoying life.”

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He then turned to the debate over immigration, saying he disagreed with the tendency to attribute Canada's problems to newcomers.

“But there’s something I don’t agree with. Every problem today seems to be blamed on immigrants. Yes, immigration has changed Canada, but Canadians themselves are also feeling the pressure of a lifestyle they were not used to. The Canada many people grew up knowing felt different. Less pressure. More affordability. More time to actually enjoy life,” he said.

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‘Know the reality before you make the decision’ Puri said his comments were not intended to portray Canada as a bad country. Instead, he urged people considering a move to assess the circumstances they would face rather than basing the decision solely on PR, employment or expectations of a better future.

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“And I’m not saying Canada is a bad country. But if you’re planning to come here thinking only about PR, a job, or a better future, you need to understand the Canada you are actually coming to. Because immigration can change your life, but Canada has changed too. After almost a decade here, I can honestly say you should know the reality before you make the decision to come,” he added.

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His comments essentially draw a distinction between the Canada prospective immigrants may expect and the conditions he says they may encounter today.

Canadians and immigrants debate changing conditions The post has received limited reactions, with some users agreeing with Puri's assessment.

“Canada has definitely changed a lot,” one person wrote.

Another user suggested the pressures were part of a broader global trend rather than something unique to Canada, commenting, “This is not only in canada but whole world problem .be positive. All are same."

A third commenter, who said they had lived in Canada for more than 15 years, echoed Puri's concerns about living standards, expenses and earnings.

"I agree, I have been in Canada for 15 years + and I have seen Canada has detoriated in terms of standard of living. Things have become expensive and salaries have not grown at the same pace. Also public services and infrastructure has detoriated too. People are electing the same party every election regardless of their failures. I think with tarrifs and free trade agreement with USA getting ruptured , the future doesn’t look very promising," the third wrote.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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