Sports journalist Tom Brady asked Lionel Messi about a photo that has gone viral during the FIFA World Cup 2026. It shows Messi and Lamine Yamal together when the Spanish footballer was a baby.

Both now face each other in the World Cup final. The baby whom Leo faced 19 years ago will be his rival at the New York New Jersey Stadium tomorrow.

Messi said he had followed Yamal closely due to Barcelona connections. He always wants the best for his beloved former club.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the significance of the viral photo between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal? ⌵ The viral photo captures a moment from 2007 when Messi, then 20, helped bathe 5-month-old Yamal during a UNICEF event. It highlights the coincidental reunion as they face each other in the World Cup final 19 years later. 2 How did the number 19 connect Messi and Yamal ahead of the World Cup final? ⌵ Messi was 20 years old when the photo was taken in 2007, and he is currently 39. Yamal, now 19, will be playing against Messi on July 19, making the connection between them notable and coincidental. 3 What has Lionel Messi said about Lamine Yamal's potential as a player? ⌵ Messi praised Yamal as one of the world's top players at just 19, expressing that he has a great opportunity to achieve historic success in football. 4 Why was Messi's relationship with Barcelona highlighted in relation to Yamal? ⌵ Messi indicated that his well-wishes for Yamal are tied to his love for Barcelona, as Yamal's success would also benefit the club Messi is deeply connected to. 5 How is Lamine Yamal involved in UNICEF similar to Messi? ⌵ Lamine Yamal became UNICEF's newest Goodwill Ambassador this year, advocating for children's rights, following Messi, who has supported UNICEF since 2004 and became a Goodwill Ambassador in 2010.

“That photo is just unbelievable because, well, life works in strange ways. I took a picture with him when he was a baby, and now we’re both about to face each other in a World Cup. It’s crazy, really. As I said, it’s unbelievable,” Messi said.

Messi praised Yamal as already one of the world's top players. At just 19, Yamal has his entire career ahead. He has a genuine chance to achieve something historic.

“He has a great opportunity to achieve something historic. We’ll, however, do everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen this time,” Messi said.

The GOAT called the shared photo simply “unbelievable”. Messi wished Lamine Yamal continued success beyond this specific match.

“He has a great opportunity to achieve something historic. We’ll, however, do everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen this time,” Messi said about Yamal.

“Right now, he’s undoubtedly one of the best players in the world. I wish him tremendous success because what’s good for him is also good for Barcelona,” Messi added.

Social media reacted to Messi’s comments ahead of the Spain vs Argentina final.

“As a Barcelona fan, this is a win-win situation for me,” wrote one fan.

Many others acknowledged the “crazy coincidence”.

One fan wrote, “That’s the real GOAT talking. Can’t understand, but I’ll just listen.”

“He said he wished Lamine the best because his well-being will also be FC Barcelona’s well-being.. this man loves Barca wholeheartedly,” came from another fan.

Messi and Yamal: Viral Photograph In 2007, Lionel Messi was already one of football's brightest young stars. Lamine Yamal, meanwhile, was just a 5-month-old baby. The pair posed together for an FC Barcelona and UNICEF photo shoot.

View full Image View full Image 20-year-old soccer star Lionel Messi helps to bathe Lamine Yamal, who was merely six months old at the time, during a photo session in Sept. 2007 in the dressing room of the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. (AP/PTI)(AP07_17_2026_000020B) ( AP )

Messi helped bathe baby Yamal in a small blue tub. A photographer noted that Yamal had stolen Messi's heart through constant smiling. Yamal's family had won a raffle for this photo opportunity. The image appeared on the January 2008 page of the calendar.

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Messi has supported UNICEF since 2004and became a Goodwill Ambassador in 2010. He travelled to Haiti following its devastating earthquake that year. He's spent over a decade advocating for children's rights globally.