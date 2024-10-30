Life-size Japanese dolls ‘outnumber’ people in this village; check why

In Ichinono, Japan, life-sized dolls outnumber people. While some seek revitalisation, community experts caution against flashy projects over sustainable initiatives.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published30 Oct 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Life-size Japanese dolls 'outnumber' people in this village; check why
Life-size Japanese dolls 'outnumber' people in this village; check why

In Ichinono, a small rural village in Japan, life-sized dolls have become part of everyday life, adding a sense of activity to an otherwise quiet community. These dolls are carefully crafted by villagers who wish to bring some sign of vibrancy to their ageing and dwindling population, AFP reported.

In a country like Japan, where rural regions face a significant population decline, these handmade figures offer a way to simulate the energy that younger generations once brought.

Like thousands of other Japanese villages, Ichinono has a rapidly ageing demographic. Most residents are over 65, and the last child born there before Kuranosuke Kato, a two-year-old boy, arrived two decades ago.

The older villagers cherish his presence, bringing him meals and watching over him collectively. Village head Ichiro Sawayama noted that the villagers feel a sense of pride and hope in young Kuranosuke as he symbolises the continuation of life in their small community.

"We're probably outnumbered by puppets," 88-year-old Hisayo Yamazaki told AFP.

Long-time resident Hisayo Yamazaki, an 88-year-old widow, recalled how many families once thrived in Ichinono. However, parents encouraged their children to leave for the city, fearing they wouldn’t find suitable marriages or careers in such a remote place. Over time, those who left rarely returned, and now Ichinono faces the outcome of this shift.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought positive change when a younger couple, Rie and Toshiki Kato, relocated to Ichinono, embracing rural life and remote work.

The community’s close-knit nature offers a deeper sense of belonging than urban anonymity. Toshiki has even begun refurbishing old houses to help preserve the village.

PM promise

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has promised to revitalise rural Japan with policies like increased subsidies for such areas. But, community development experts warn that previous funding often focused on flashy projects rather than initiatives to support rural livelihoods. Meanwhile, villagers like Toshiki Kato hope to sustain Ichinono, one step at a time.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 11:56 AM IST
