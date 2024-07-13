Like laughing while scared? Check these 10 best horror comedy Hindi movies from Bollywood to watch on OTT

Check out 10 best horror comedy Hindi movies from Bollywood that can be watched on OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published13 Jul 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Like laughing while scared? Check these 10 best horror-comedy Hindi movies from Bollywood to watch on OTT
Like laughing while scared? Check these 10 best horror-comedy Hindi movies from Bollywood to watch on OTT

Horror comedy seems to be the flavour of the season in Bollywood. Stree 2, the sequel to the massively-popular movie, will be released next month. Only time can tell how that will fare at the box office. Meanwhile, check out these top horror-comedy Hindi movies to watch online.

Stree

Director: Amar Kaushik

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi

Story: The people of Chanderi are always afraid of Stree, a spirit that attacks men during festivals. Vicky and his friends decide to solve the mystery.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Bhediya

Director: Amar Kaushik

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee

Story: After being bitten by a wolf in the forests of Arunachal, Bhaskar starts changing and transforming into a shape-shifting werewolf. As he undergoes this transformation, he and his friends search for answers, encountering numerous twists, turns, and laughs along the way.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Phone Bhoot

Director: Gurmmeet Singh

Cast: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar

Story: Inspired by childhood stories, two young men started a ghost-capturing business. However, things turned dangerous when they had to keep a promise to a poltergeist.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kakuda

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem

Story: Rathodi village is cursed by the dwarf ghost Kakuda. Every Tuesday at 7:15 pm, Kakuda visits. If he finds the small door of any house closed, he kicks a resident, who then dies after 13 days.

OTT platform: ZEE5

Bhoot Bungla

Director: Mehmood

Cast: Mehmood, Tanuja, Nazir Hussain

Story: Rekha finds out that her father and uncle died mysteriously. She investigates the connection between their deaths and the ghosts haunting her house.

OTT platform: Plex

Roohi

Director: Hardik Mehta

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma

Story: Bhawra and Kattanni kidnapped Roohi for Guniya Bhai, who intended to marry her off to his client. However, they discovered that Roohi was possessed by a demon, adding a supernatural twist to the situation.

OTT platform: Netflix

Bhoothnath

Director: Vivek Sharma

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Aman Siddiqui

Story: Banku and his parents moved into their new home, where he met the unfriendly ghost of the former owner. Banku not only befriended the ghost but also helped him on his final journey.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Bhoot Police

Director: Pavan Kirpalani

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam

Story: Two brothers exploit people's superstitions through their exorcism business. They take on a case from Maya and discover they must confront an actual ghost.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Director: Anees Bazmee

Cast: Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani

Story: After an accident, Ruhan agrees to go home with Reet. However, a series of untimely events ensnare him in her family's conflict.

OTT platform: Netflix

Golmaal Again

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Kunal Khemu

Story: Five orphaned men return to their childhood orphanage for their mentor's funeral. They encounter the ghost of their friend, Khushi, and assist her in achieving salvation.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

First Published:13 Jul 2024, 03:02 PM IST
