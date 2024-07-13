Horror comedy seems to be the flavour of the season in Bollywood. Stree 2, the sequel to the massively-popular movie, will be released next month. Only time can tell how that will fare at the box office. Meanwhile, check out these top horror-comedy Hindi movies to watch online.
Stree
Director: Amar Kaushik
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi
Story: The people of Chanderi are always afraid of Stree, a spirit that attacks men during festivals. Vicky and his friends decide to solve the mystery.
OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Bhediya
Director: Amar Kaushik
Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee
Story: After being bitten by a wolf in the forests of Arunachal, Bhaskar starts changing and transforming into a shape-shifting werewolf. As he undergoes this transformation, he and his friends search for answers, encountering numerous twists, turns, and laughs along the way.
OTT platform: JioCinema
Phone Bhoot
Director: Gurmmeet Singh
Cast: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar
Story: Inspired by childhood stories, two young men started a ghost-capturing business. However, things turned dangerous when they had to keep a promise to a poltergeist.
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Kakuda
Director: Aditya Sarpotdar
Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem
Story: Rathodi village is cursed by the dwarf ghost Kakuda. Every Tuesday at 7:15 pm, Kakuda visits. If he finds the small door of any house closed, he kicks a resident, who then dies after 13 days.
OTT platform: ZEE5
Bhoot Bungla
Director: Mehmood
Cast: Mehmood, Tanuja, Nazir Hussain
Story: Rekha finds out that her father and uncle died mysteriously. She investigates the connection between their deaths and the ghosts haunting her house.
OTT platform: Plex
Roohi
Director: Hardik Mehta
Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma
Story: Bhawra and Kattanni kidnapped Roohi for Guniya Bhai, who intended to marry her off to his client. However, they discovered that Roohi was possessed by a demon, adding a supernatural twist to the situation.
OTT platform: Netflix
Bhoothnath
Director: Vivek Sharma
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Aman Siddiqui
Story: Banku and his parents moved into their new home, where he met the unfriendly ghost of the former owner. Banku not only befriended the ghost but also helped him on his final journey.
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
Bhoot Police
Director: Pavan Kirpalani
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam
Story: Two brothers exploit people's superstitions through their exorcism business. They take on a case from Maya and discover they must confront an actual ghost.
OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Director: Anees Bazmee
Cast: Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani
Story: After an accident, Ruhan agrees to go home with Reet. However, a series of untimely events ensnare him in her family's conflict.
OTT platform: Netflix
Golmaal Again
Director: Rohit Shetty
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Kunal Khemu
Story: Five orphaned men return to their childhood orphanage for their mentor's funeral. They encounter the ghost of their friend, Khushi, and assist her in achieving salvation.
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
