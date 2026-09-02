‘Like winning crores': TN CM Vijay places his Dior Sunglasses on elderly woman in heartwarming viral video | Watch

On 1 September, after an official inspection of the Mettur hydroelectric power station in Tamil Nadu's Salem district, after opening the sluice gates of the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur to facilitate agricultural activities, Chief Minister Vijay made an unscheduled stop at a roadside farm home.

Seeing a group of elderly women working in the nearby fields while en route to the Salem airport, the TVK chief stepped out of his vehicle to greet them directly.

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As the former superstar's convoy pulled up, a crowd began to gather around and Chellam, an elderly resident from the nearby village, walked over to see what the commotion was about. Spotting the Chief Minister, she stepped forward without hesitation and took his hand.

"He asked me if I had eaten," Chellam recalled, her voice beaming with joy. "I told him I hadn't, because I was waiting to see him first," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI

In the process, a fleeting encounter with ‘Thalapati’ Vijay transformed an ordinary workday for Chellam into a memory she says she will cherish for the rest of her life - one she compares to winning a "crore of rupees."

Holding her hand, the Chief Minister walked along the garden area, asking for her name and checked on her well-being. Before going around the dwelling and cattle shed owned by local farmer Palanisamy, Vijay reached for his own pair of sunglasses.

Despite Chellam's initial reluctance, Vijay can be seen in now-viral videos gently persuading the old woman before placing the Christian Dior sunglasses on her face himself - a cinema-like gesture from the former silver-screen hero, who quit acting and took to full-time politics to serve the people.

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"He looked just like he does in his movies," Chellam said and added "I was so happy I told him I would defend him if anyone ever tried to harm him."

The French luxury brand sunglasses are reportedly worth around ₹40,000. Mint could not verify the actual cost.

Videos of the spontaneous interaction went viral Videos of the spontaneous interaction went viral in the social media, drawing praise from locals for the Chief Minister's heartwarming gesture, especially leaving a village elder with a story that far outweighs her everyday struggles besides surprise gifts (dhotis and sarees) to a group of farmers.

During the 15-minute visit, Vijay, who is president of ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, distributed traditional gifts – dhotis and sarees - to the host family and discussed local agricultural affairs, including the government's recent decision to raise milk procurement prices to ₹44.

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For Chellam, however, the overwhelming magic of the moment left her starstruck. In the excitement of holding his hand and giving him a tour of the homestead, she forgot to mention the daily hardships she faces - her lost ration card, her inability to do heavy physical labour due to old age, and her dependence on a modest monthly allowance just to buy food.

Yet, as the convoy moved away, Chellam remained deeply moved by the gesture shown by the chief minister.

I was so happy I told him I would defend him if anyone ever tried to harm him.

"He told me he had already eaten and insisted that I go and eat," she later told reporters.