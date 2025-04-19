Like your Maggie with ketchup? Blinkit may be judging you for that: Watch viral video

Like your Maggie with ketchup? We do not judge you for that, but maybe, Blinkit delivery partners do.

Blinkit recently shared an Instagram reel, recording how the platform's delivery partners react to the orders placed. Not only has the hilarious video gone viral garnering over 11 million views, it has left the internet in splits, with many netizens claiming how they ‘already knew’ that delivery partners 'judge'.

Blinkit delivery partners react to orders “Humare pyaare pickers ke pyaare pyaare reaction toh Dekho,” Blinkit captioned the reel.

The now viral Instagram reel opens with three delivery partners looking at a big packet of Maggie. The three of them are all smiles, but the moment a bottle of ketchup is added, the delivery partners almost dread it.

Not just that. The most hilarious part comes when a delivery partner picks a packet of condoms for delivery.

Check out the viral video here:

‘Always thought they judge’ Blinkit's latest Instagram reel received multiple hilarious reactions after it was posted.

“I always thought they judge, I knew it” wrote one person.

" Isilye delay hua delivery," which loosely translates to "this is the reason why delivery was delayed," added another user.

“Content team needs a raise,” wrote a third person.

“Please maggi and ketchup is the best combination ever,” quipped another user, defensive to the reactions the delivery partners had.

Blinkit ‘fraud’ Earlier, a Bengaluru resident took to Reddit to share his experience after ordering cooking oil through a quick commerce app that advertised a "Buy 5L, Get 1L Free" deal. However, when the order arrived, the extra litre of oil was missing.

Humare pyaare pickers ke pyaare pyaare reaction toh Dekho.