Linda Andrade, the wife of a millionaire from Dubai whose social media accounts are flooded with photos and videos giving glimpses of her extremely rich lifestyle, has revealed that she had a long list of demands from her husband — from gold to luxury bag to Lamborghini — for being pregnant for 9 months.

Linda, who is always on a shopping spree and spends massive amount on self-care, labels herself as “The Original Dubai Housewife”. She is married to a person named Ricky and is based between Dubai and US.

In a video shared with the caption “Is this even enough though?” Linda revealed that she had asked for a Lamborghini, a 9-carat diamond ring, a bunch of gold, among other things from her husband.

The video has over 1.16 lakh likes and 2,700 plus comments.

"Only hot mums live in Dubai," said Linda, sharing that her husband bought her an entire new villa.

"Push presents that I asked from my millionaire husband… Of course, I needed a new villa in Dubai to fit the baby, and it had to be in Dubai. Only hot moms live in Dubai," she says.

She also showed her Hermes Crocodile handbag which she got from her husband.

Furthermore, she gave sneak-peak into a brand new Lamborghini which was gifted to her as a 'mum car'. "I would literally die before you ever catch me in a mini van."

Interestingly, her demands did not stop there. She had also asked for a 9-carat diamond ring because, “nine months being pregnant, math is matching.”

She also got a bunch of gold equalling the weight of her baby before she gave birth.

Several people have reacted to her video with some saying she should ask for humility.

“What are you contributing? Except for pushing out a baby, which (in my own experience) wasn't a big deal,” said another user.

One of the users noted that she could ask her husband to feed 20,000 children that are starving. “You will feel much better and happy!”

Linda has several such videos posted on her Instagram handle which she shows the new products she has bought.