Working overtime, being associated with the same company for several years — there can be various ways to show your commitment and loyalty for the company. However, LinkedIn users found one Indian origin man's commitment for his company a little ‘odd’, after he got his company's logo tattooed on his neck.

“Odd choice, this persons common sense a little suspect,” wrote one LinkedIn user, in response to the photo of the tattoo.

The Indian origin man's tattoo The Indian origin man, Raminder Grewal has worked for Keystone Environmental for nearly 25 years. From starting as a project manager, to becoming the president of Keystone Environmental, Grewal stated that he was proud of the work he has done for the company.

"When you’re proud of the team, the work, and the mission, you wear it proudly. Some people wear their hearts on their sleeves; I’ve decided to wear mine a little higher!," he wrote on LinkedIn, proudly displaying his new tattoo.

‘Too far’ or ‘just the right amount’ of commitment? Raminder Grewal further posed a question to LinkedIn users, asking if the company logo tattoo was “just the right amount of commitment.”

“Keystone Environmental has been part of my life for over two decades, and this might just be my boldest way of showing it. What do you think—too far or just the right amount of commitment?” Grewal asked on LinkedIn.

While some users praised Ramin Grewal for his extraordinary commitment, others asked if getting your company's logo tattooed was a new trend.

“That’s extreme. But I love the passion and commitment,” said a vice-president of a company.

“Is it real? is this a new trend?” questioned a second user.

“The rebranding consultant is going to have to bring their A-game to you!” added another user.