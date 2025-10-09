LinkedIn jobs: Secret tip for candidates; even strong candidates miss this trick, ‘You can switch on…’

Ruchee Anand, Senior Director of Talent and Learning Solutions at LinkedIn, has shared some unique tips for job search. Here’s what she suggests.

When searching for a job, your actions matter as much as your resume. Recruiters notice subtle cues, just like traffic lights: green for go, yellow for pause, red for stop.

You can keep the “Open to Work” setting private, visible only to recruiters, while maintaining confidentiality for your salary and notice period.

“Here’s a tip many don’t know: you can switch on “Open to Work” discreetly, visible only to recruiters. That way, you’re top of mind without broadcasting it to your network,” Ruchee wrote on LinkedIn.

“And even if you choose to make ‘Open to Work’ visible to everyone, your salary expectations and notice period will still only be visible to recruiters,” she added.

Anand reminds job seekers that recruiters are career partners, not gatekeepers. By sending clear signals and keeping your profile updated with skills, education and experience, you make it easier for them to recommend you for the right roles.

Ruchee Anand advises job seekers to reflect when recruiters sense red flags. Unexplained career gaps, sudden exits or ignoring recruiter messages can harm opportunities.

She says talented people lose chances by not clarifying career shifts or missing follow-ups. Layoffs aren’t failures, she adds. What truly matters is how well you present your skills and value.

Ruchee Anand explains that “yellow signals” show unclear intent during a job search. Candidates who say they’re “open to anything” or skip salary and notice period details appear uncertain.

In India, where 60–90 day notice periods become critical, such gaps can cost opportunities. Globally, 42% of recruiters use LinkedIn’s skills filter weekly; yet, many strong candidates are missed due to incomplete profiles. Listing at least five skills increases your profile's visibility by over five times.

How to improve your chances Candidates with complete profiles, clear job preferences, and the “Open to Work” feature enabled are significantly more likely to receive recruiter messages, often twice as many.