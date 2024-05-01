LinkedIn post causes uproar: Man compares future wife with B2B sales, gets brutally trolled, ‘worst thing ever seen’
Bryan Shankman's LinkedIn post about proposing to his girlfriend as a B2B sales lesson has received backlash from netizens.
“I proposed to my girlfriend this weekend. Here's what it taught me about B2B sales," starts Bryan Shankman's LinkedIn post. The sales guy attached a photograph of him proposing to his girlfriend: sea beach, bent knee, diamond ring et al. However, Shankman’s intention to mix sales with a deeply-personal moment has not gone well with netizens. Here’s how they have reacted.